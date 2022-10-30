scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Gehlot: Poll dates will be announced once Modi, Shah finish Gujarat tour

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat will be announced mostly after November 1 once Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah finish their state tours.

He also alleged that the BJP is getting 95 per cent of the total donations made through electoral bonds as donors are not providing funds to other parties out of fear.

The Congress leader was speaking at a press conference at circuit house in Surat where he announced that the party will take out parivartan sankalp yatra from October 31 to November 5 from different parts of Gujarat. Through the yatra, Congress will highlight eight issues raised by party leader Rahul Gandhi before the public.

In South Gujarat, the yatra of will start from Jambusar in Bharuch district on October 31 and culminate at Umargam in Valsad on November 5, covering all 32 assembly seats. Several national Congress leaders will join the rally and public meetings organized during the rally.

“We have been out of power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and once we get a chance we will show the people of Gujarat what is the difference between the working style of Congress and BJP governments,” Gehlot said.

Stating that Congress does not take revenge, he said, “Except for BJP, all other political parties have to face ED and IT raids…”

“Following the introduction of electoral bonds, 95 per cent of the total donations are going to BJP. Donors are not giving to other parties out of fear. BJP has introduced a model wherein money collected through donations is being used to change state governments, like they did in Maharashtra and Karnataka,” he added.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, he added, “The artificial aura made by AAP in Gujarat is collapsing and people have started understanding the actual face of AAP. They (AAP) don’t have candidates to contest in all 182 assembly seats. Their strategy is to welcome dissatisfied Congress leaders who did not get tickets and make them their party candidates.”

Meanwhile, addressing mediapersons at the Congress headquarter in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor said that the parivartan sankalp yatra would cover “almost all the assembly constituencies” over 145 public meetings, and 95 rallies.

-with PTI inputs

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 01:23:43 am
PM to lay foundation stone of aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara today

