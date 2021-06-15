Geeta Rabari requested health worker to deliver vaccine at home: Official

Rabari is a popular Gujarati folk singer who has also featured in promotional videos of Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL).

A day after issuing a show-cause notice to a female health supervisor (FHS) for allegedly administering Covid-19 to folk singer Geeta Rabari and her husband at their residence in Bhuj town, Kutch district development officer (DDO) Bhavya Verma said the singer had requested the FHS to deliver vaccine at her doorstep.

The DDO said that the FHS attached to primary health centre (PHC) in Madhapar village on the outskirts of Bhuj town from where Geeta Rabari’s father hail and that the FHS would be “deputed to another centre as punishment”.

“They must be knowing each other. A request was made to the female health supervisor and she committed the mistake of accepting it. The FHS told us that she received a call from the singer and thought that since the singer is a known figure, a crowd would gather if she came to our primary health centre… So, she thought it was better to administer her the dose at her home,” Verma told The Indian Express.

Verma added that in her response, the FHS admitted to have “committed a mistake”.

“Save this incident, her service record is very good and she is around 57 years… To give a message and to ensure that she does not face any major trouble, we shall change her place of work for a few days,” the DDO said.

A controversy had erupted after Rabari tweeted two photos of her getting the Covid-19 vaccine from the FHS at her residence on Saturday. Her husband Pruthvi Rabari, too, had uploaded a photo of him receiving a dose of vaccine by the same FHS as his WhatsApp profile picture.

After social media users tweeted to the DDO demanding action, the health department of Kutch district panchayat issued a show-case notice to the FHS on Saturday, seeking her response within a day. She was asked to give further clarification after she responded to the notice on Sunday.

Verma said that Rabari lives near the Madhapar PHC and that the government has “warned” the singer. “We have issued a warning letter to the singer, saying that dignitaries, government officials and so many others have received their shots of the vaccine at some vaccination centres and the same is expected of her. We have written that when her second dose of vaccine is due, she is expected to come to our vaccination centre and receive it,” said the DDO.