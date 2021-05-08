Gediya gang kingpin, wanted in over 70 cases, held in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad rural police arrested a 29-year-old man wanted in over 70 cases of attempt to murder, loot, firing at police team and Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act in an operation on Thursday night.

According to police, the accused Hazrat Khan Malek alias Hazu, a native of Gediya village in Surendranagar, is considered as the kingpin of the infamous Gediya gang in Gujarat that loots heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) on state and national highways.

The Local Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Rural police held the accused from Daulatpura village adjacent to the Viramgam state highway in Ahmedabad district on Thursday night along with a pistol and live ammunition.

“We received an input that the infamous leader of the Gediya gang was seen near Daulatpura village and a team apprehended the accused along with weapons. He has been booked in at least 80 incidents of looting vehicles on Viramgam-Lakhtar, Viramgam-Malvan, Kadi-Thol and Ahmedabad-Bagodara highways in the past eight years. He was wanted in 71 of the 80 booked cases against him. In 2016, he fired at a police team to help his accomplice Wasim Khan Malek flee from custody and also assaulted police teams in the past,” said an officer of Ahmedabad Rural LCB.

Speaking about the modus operandi of the Gediya gang, the officer added, “Hazrat Khan and his accomplices used to keep a watch on the highway and follow HTVs such as trucks and canters. They would bring their own vehicle right behind the truck, switch off the lights and then their men would climb on to the truck… Then they would tear open the trampoline covering the goods on the truck and transfer the goods on to their vehicles. We are questioning the accused and till now 80 such cases have come to light.”