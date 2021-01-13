Gearing up for Sankranti: Bikes banned on flyovers in Surat, drones to check crowds in Ahmedabad

A notification issued by Surat city Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar said that only bikes with safety guards will be allowed to use flyovers to check accidents due to kite strings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti/Uttarayan festival. (PTI)

The Surat city police has banned two-wheelers without safety shields on flyovers on Thursday and Friday to check accidents due to kite strings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti/Uttarayan festival, while in Ahmedabad, police will use drones and binoculars to monitor the crowds.

A notification issued by Surat city Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar said that only bikes with safety guards will be allowed to use flyovers. However, bikers can use bridges on the Tapi river.

There are over hundreds of flyovers in the city with roads below having several traffic junctions with long waiting time.

Tomar said, “We have taken the decision keeping in mind last year’s casualties and incidents of injuries caused by kite strings on bike riders. Our attempt is to ensure people’s safety.”

The Ahmedabad Police will use drones and binoculars to check crowds in high-rise societies of city area and colonies in Old City areas in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as seven deputy commissioners of police, 14 assistant commissioners of police, 60 police inspectors, over 100 police sub-inspectors and around 3,500 constables will be deployed for bandobast in Ahmedabad city on Thursday.

“Police will keep a watch on the terraces of the buildings and if more than allowed number of persons are seen or persons other than the family members of the house are seen, action will be taken… Binoculars and drones will be used at sensitive zones and areas of high importance in Ahmedabad city. We have also organised peace committee and mohalla committee meetings under respective police jurisdictions to avoid conflicts,” said Harshad Patel, deputy commissioner of police (Control Room) Ahmedabad City Police, at a press briefing on Tuesday.