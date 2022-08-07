GCCI writes to Union Minister seeking revision of hospital charges

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has written to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya seeking to revise the charges paid to hospitals and begin a star-grading programme for them.

“The rates of Preferred Providers Networks (PPN) procedures that have been given to the hospitals are too low and therefore, it becomes difficult to provide quality care to the patients. There is an urgent need to revise these rates so that quality of services to patients can be maintained,” stated GCCI president Pathik Patwari in the letter highlighting insurance-related issues faced by hospitals and citizens.

“The charges of all hospitals have not been revised by the insurance companies on a regular basis. In line with the inflation rate (health inflation index) in the country, the rates should be revised for all hospitals at 6 per cent per annum from the date last renewal was done,” the letter added.

Suggesting ratings of hospitals, GCCI stated that “a star grading system should be devised for the hospitals” which will be based on factors such as infrastructure, the quality and range of amenities available and quality of treatment.

GCCI also pointed out to the health minister that insured citizens, after paying a hefty amount of insurance premium to the insurance companies, face delays in sanction of their claims.