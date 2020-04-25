GCCI urges CM to include ice-cream as essential commodity

Durgesh Buch said the government can certainly consider ice-cream as a food item which is essential during summers.(Representational Photo/Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram) Durgesh Buch said the government can certainly consider ice-cream as a food item which is essential during summers.(Representational Photo/Source: Maunika Gowardhan/Instagram)

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Friday wrote to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requesting “ice-creams” to be included under essential commodities in the state.

Pointing out that Gujarat was one of the biggest manufacturers and consumer of ice-creams in India, Durgesh Buch, president of GCCI, wrote that small ice-cream manufacturers in the state had stocked up a lot in March before the lockdown. “A situation has arisen that due to the lockdown, the entire stock of these manufacturers might get spoiled as ice-creams, not being an essential item, is not being sold,” Buch stated in the letter.

Buch said the government can certainly consider ice-cream as a food item which is essential during summers. “In Karnataka, ice-creams have already been included in the list of essential commodities,” he said. GCCI requested the government for permitting ice-cream manufacturers to sell the product as “take aways” and thus ensure social distancing.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells Amul brand of milk and milk products, owns 42 per cent of market share in the Rs 5,000-crore Indian ice-cream industry is perhaps the lone player selling ice-creams during the lockdown in Gujarat. “Sales for April is currently down by 85 per cent compared to the same period last year. At the beginning of this month, the sales were as low as 95 per cent, but it has slowly picked up,” said RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF.

