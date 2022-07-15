GCCI seeks early settlement of insurance claims for Gujarat firms

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has set up a help desk for businesses to file insurance claims, anticipating heavy losses to the industry and trade in the aftermath of the heavy rainfall.

The industry body also sought help from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) for early settlement of these claims.

“Though it is premature to put a figure to the losses caused by rain in Gujarat, we have been getting reports of damages from industrial clusters in Surat, Navsari, Vapi, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi. We have set up a help desk to make sure that insurance claims are filed in proper manner and insurance companies do not take as long as two to three months in disbursing the claims,” Pathik Patwari, GCCI president, told The Indian Express.

GCCI Thursday wrote to the IRDA chairman seeking all general insurance companies to make an immediate payment of 75 per cent of the claims from flood-affected industrial and business units, if the requests are found genuine. The remaining part of the claims can be disbursed after the documentation process is completed, stated Patwari in his letter to IRDA.

The letter also talks about the impact the rain has had on industries and businesses of Gujarat.

“The heavy rainfall witnessed in many parts of Gujarat have caused severe damages to lives and properties in various districts of Gujarat. Many business establishments, including shops, retail outlets, industrial units, warehouses, etc have been damaged due to the flood or water-logging situation. The stock of raw materials, semi-finished and finished goods, and machinery in these business establishments have been damaged badly causing disruption of routine production or selling activities. In view of this serious situation, it is necessary for us to support the affected businesses and persons so that these units can be brought back to normalcy at the earliest and the losses to Gujarat’s economy can be controlled,” the letter to IRDA stated.

“It will take another 2-3 days for the industry to estimate the losses,” Patwari added.