Gujarat: GBRC signs MoU with Bharat Biotech, firm to produce drug substance for Covaxin

Gujarat Biotechnology and Research Centre (GBRC), along with Hester Bioscience and Omni BRx Technologies, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Biotech for contract manufacturing of drug substance for Covaxin.

According to a press note by the state government, manufacturing of the drug substance at the GBRC facility will require Biosafety Level (BSL) – 3 laboratory and “if everything goes as per plan, then bulk production of this drug substance equivalent to 20 million doses per month will begin from August, 2021. This will then supplied back to Bharat Biotech for producing vaccine doses.”

As per the Gujarat government statement, Hester Bioscience will build the BSL-3 facility suitable for manufacturing drug substance for Covaxin and shall obtain necessary regulatory approvals and Omni BRx will act as technology support partner.

GBRC and Gujarat government will act as “mentor, advisor and facilitator for the technology transfer” from Bharat Biotech, the statement said.

Gujarat on Thursday reported 2,869 new cases, taking the tally of cases in the state to over eight lakh. Thirty-three others succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat has managed to vaccinate 1.22 crore people since January 16 when the vaccination drive started. On Thursday, 1.13 lakh doses were administered to the 18-44 years’ age group.

Gujarat has added over 4.93 lakh cases since April 1, when the first indications of the surge were seen. Until then,

since March 2020, that is in a span of a year, the state had officially reported a total of 3.07 lakh cases.

Nearly 43 per cent of Thursday’s new caseload was reported from the eight municipal corporations in the state.

Porbandar, Bharuch, Panchmahal, Gir Somnath and Sabarkantha also saw higher case burden .