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Gazra, the Maharani’s café that is the pride of Vadodara

At the first-of-its-kind café in India, dignity and inclusion is on top of the menu as a famous royal family works to permanently change LGBTQI lives. Gazra has just turned three.

Gazra, the Maharani’s café that is the pride of VadodaraGazra, which completed three years last week, is located in the building occupied by the 150-year-old royal women’s trust, Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalay (MCSU), overlooking the Sursagar Lake in the heart of old Vadodara. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)
Written by: Aditi Raja
10 min readVadodaraSep 1, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Sep 1, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

When Tanvi Parmar arrived in Vadodara after completing her Class 12, she left one life behind at her family’s home in Ahmedabad – that of a woman trapped in a man’s body.

The 19-year-old found work in Vadodara with Lakshya Trust, a public charitable trust founded by Prince Manvendrasinh Gohil of Rajpipla, described as the first openly gay member of India’s erstwhile royalty for the LGBTQI community.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express Read More

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