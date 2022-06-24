On Gautam Adani’s 60th birthday, wife posts throwback photo and emotional note

Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani celebrated his 60th birthday with his family and employees at the Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The businessman’s wife and chairperson of Adani Foundation, Priti Adani tweeted a old picture of Gautam Adani and stated: “More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with @gautam adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect and pride for the person he is. On his 60th birthday, I pray for his good health and for him to realise all his dreams.”

Adani who committed Rs 60,000 crore to charity on the eve of his birthday, also cut a cake at his office in Adani Shantigram, official sources said. The corpus committed on Thursday will be administered by the Adani Foundation.

Karan Adani, son of Gautam Adani and CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd also wished his father on his birthday. “Wish you a very happy birthday dad!! @gautam Adani you amaze us every year with your energy and passion. Every experience with you is a new learning for me. You are the foundation that keeps our family together. Love you loads!!,” he tweeted. Both Karan and his brother Jeet tweeted pictures of them donating blood on Friday.