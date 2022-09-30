scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Gujarat: Gas leaks from ONGC well in Mehsana; people complain of irritation in eyes, throat

The leak began around 2 am at the well located near Kasalpura village and efforts are on by the staff to control it, Mehsana District Development Officer Om Prakash said.

With a population of around 850, Kasalpura is located around 1.5 km from the site, Mehsana DDO said. (Photo: ONGC/www.ongcindia.com)

Gas leaked from a well of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) near a village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Friday, an official said.

While the gas is not inflammable or poisonous, people in nearby areas have complained of burning sensation in their eyes and throat, he said.

The leak began around 2 am at the well located near Kasalpura village and efforts are on by the staff to control it, Mehsana District Development Officer Om Prakash said.

With a population of around 850, Kasalpura is located around 1.5 km from the site, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?

“Compressed air that is pumped into the well has been escaping, and the gas is not poisonous or inflammable. People have complained of mild burning sensation in eyes and throat. Wind direction is towards Kasalpura,” Om Prakash told news agency PTI.

At least 40 people in three villages nearby have complained of burning sensation in eyes and throat, and the ONGC has been asked to set up gas analysers to check the nature of gas leaking from the well, he said.

The district administration has set up out-patient departments in Kasalpura and two other nearby villages with doctors and ambulances and deployed fire fighters there for any eventuality, he said.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

“We have kept the evacuation plan ready. In case anything serious happens, ambulances and buses are ready to shift people,” the official added.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 05:42:17 pm
Next Story

At 810 km, India overtakes Japan in length of metro rail projects: Union minister Puri

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement