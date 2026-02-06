Gas leak at Vapi factory, 4 hospitalised

GPCB said the incident occurred in the afternoon, when a chemical process was underway in a reactor. (Credits: Unsplash/ Representational)

At least four persons were hospitalised following a gas leak at a factory near Vapi in Valsad on Friday, Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) officials said.

The incident was reported from Sinex Metchem Pharma Company, in Sarigam town, an Industrial Notified Area, they said. A fire brigade team, GPCB officials and police reached the spot and took the injured to a private hospital in Valsad.

Police identified the injured as company owner Vinod Patel (52), Dinesh Verma (22), Prince Kumar (21) and Punit Kumar (22), all workers at the factory and residents of Sarigam in Umargam taluka of Valsad district. Vinod Patel was shifted to Surat’s Kiran Hospital later on Friday.