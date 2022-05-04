Gas cylinder painted near lotus symbol as BJP-Cong spar reaches Jamnagar walls

In a move to counter the BJP’s campaign of painting its election symbols on walls of Jamnagar city, the Congress has started drawing paintings of articles which have become costlier during the BJP reign on the walls where the lotus symbol is painted.

The BJP had launched its campaign of painting its election symbols on walls of Jamnagar city in March as the Assembly polls are scheduled later this year. The BJP has already drawn around 1700 lotus symbols so far and work is in progress to draw 300 more, local BJP leaders said.

However, the Congress has drawn paintings of cooking gas cylinders, tin of cooking oil and auto fuel dispensers near the lotus symbol on the walls. The Congress has captioned its paintings that the BJP is the party which has increased the price of cooking gas cylinder from Rs 350 to Rs 950, an oil tin from Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,750 and that it has made petrol dearer at Rs 105 (per litre) from Rs 55.

The BJP leaders said that it has been following “tradition” in election season and that the Congress is doing a “deplorable act” by painting other symbols beside lotus. But Congress claimed that it is merely raising the voice of the people.

“Painting election symbol on public walls is nothing new. It has been a decades old tradition and we are merely following it. The Congress also does it every election. It will draw its election symbol of palm and other parties will draw theirs, like broom. This is perfectly okay. But by seeking to deface lotus by painting other symbols, Congress is doing heen krutya (deplorable act),” Vimal Kagathara, president of Jamnagar city unit of the BJP, told The Indian Express.

The BJP leaders said that the paintings of cooking gas cylinders, oil tins and fuel dispensers or petrol pumps displayed a “negative” mentality of Congress.

“While focusing on these things, it is conveniently overlooking the fact that the Central government has released 7.5 crore cooking gas connections under Ujjawala Yojana and is saving women from harmful smoke generated by traditional cooking stoves. It is the BJP government which is providing free ration to 80 crore people and also went door-to-door and helped people get vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Where was Congress during this period. Did it set up any Covid care centre? They never go among the people and resort to negative acts. This displays Congress’ negative mentality,” Kagathara added.

However, Virendrasinh Jadeja, president of Jamnagar city unit of Congress said, “Use of public compounds for party campaigns is illegal and we complained to authorities concerned and demanded that lotus symbols from beautiful city walls be removed. But no action was taken. Therefore, through the paintings of gas cylinders, oil tins and petrol pumps, we are attempting to show that this is the people’s voice and concern,” .

Jadeja further said that Congress counter campaign will also continue in coming days.

“Our workers have painted around 500 pictures of gas cylinders, oil tins and petrol pumps so far and we shall continue this in the coming days. If the BJP government fails to reign in price rise, we shall draw these paintings on the walls of local BJP leaders’ houses in Jamnagar also,” the Congress leader said.