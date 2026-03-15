Gas agency driver held for LPG theft, 12 unclaimed commercial cylinders seized: Police

WITH COMMERCIAL LPG cylinders virtually out of reach for most users, the Vadodara Special Operations Group (SOG) on Saturday caught red-handed the tempo driver of a gas agency for allegedly committing theft of LPG from domestic gas cylinder to fill up empty commercial gas cylinders in the VIP road area of the city. The SOG also recovered 12 “unclaimed” commercial LPG cylinders from an open spot near the same location.

On a tip-off, the SOG arrested Sadulal Bharwad, 46, a tempo driver of a gas agency for alleged theft of LPG from domestic cylinders meant for delivery to bonafide customers. The police said that Bharwad allegedly diverted the tempo to his residence in the VIP Road area and siphoned off LPG from the domestic gas cylinders by opening the seal and transferring the gas into commercial cylinders.