Garbage pile up on roads as AMC sanitation workers strike work

UNPICKED GARBAGE continued to pile up along the roadside in several parts of the city as a strike by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) sanitation workers entered its fourth day Sunday.

The workers, who are demanding the right of compassionate jobs to their kin, have declared that they will continue the sit-in outside the corporation’s north-west zone office on Monday from 9 am to 6 pm. On Tuesday, the agitators will gather at its headquarters in Danapith to submit a representation.

Ahmedabad Municipal Servants’ Association secretary Kalpesh Makwana said, “Until we are assured that our kin will get jobs, we are going to continue with the dharna and not resume work. Since we are tagged as safai kamdar, our children do not get any other job. This is the reason we are raising this demand for our children.”

On April 4, 2018, the AMC regularised 6,200 safai kamdars, Makwana said, but their family members are still being denied jobs on compassionate grounds. “The AMC is following two policies for safai kamdar. Except for these 6,200 regular sanitation workers, family members of all others are provided compassionate jobs,” he added. The association claimed nearly 15,000 regular sanitation workers of AMC are on strike.

They have been sitting on a dharna outside AMC’s Bodakdev zonal office while garbage was seen dumped on the road in city’s Vastrapur area Saturday.