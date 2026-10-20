Row over ‘non-Hindus must leave’ remark at Navratri event: Over 200 activists, social workers demand police action

MORE THAN 200 activists and social workers across the spectrum on Monday issued a joint statement seeking the registration of an FIR and an investigation into the October 14 incident in Ahmedabad where an announcement made from the stage of the Rang Morlo Navratri event headlined by Khalaasi-fame singer Aditya Gadhvi, and “non-Hindus” and “Muslims” were asked to voluntarily exit the premises. The anchor also said, “The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has come here for the protection of Hindus,” and gave a “helpline number” from the stage.

The statement said, “We, the undersigned citizens, human rights advocates, social workers, legal professionals, academics and representatives of civil society organisations across Gujarat, express our profound anguish and outrage over the discriminatory incident that transpired on the night of October 14, 2026, during the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. During the commercial Garba event titled ‘Rang Morla ft. Aditya Gadhvi’, held at the Savvana Party Plot on Shela Road, an announcement was publicly broadcast from the stage featuring anchor and radio jockey Akash Trivedi, explicitly asking non-Hindus — specifically pointing to members of the Muslim community — to immediately leave the venue. The announcement openly referenced the presence and instructions of extra-constitutional vigilante groups, including members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), while circulating a phone number to report “suspicious persons.”