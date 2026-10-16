‘Undercover’ in garba: How Gujarat women cops are keeping eye out for trouble

Every evening during Navratri, Inspector Chandrika Aasundra dresses up in chaniya choli and reaches a garba venue. The 38-year-old joins revellers and grooves to the music, but her eyes keep watch on every corner.

Aasundra, who heads Vadodara’s anti-human trafficking unit, is also part of the city’s SHE team, a specialised unit of Gujarat Police focused on the safety of women, children and senior citizens. She has been following this drill for the past two years, like several other women officers.“We feel like Mr India. We are around, but we cannot be seen,” says Aasundra, referring to the Anil Kapoor-starrer in which the protagonist could become invisible.

“The body posture and alertness are the same, whether we are in uniform or dressed up (in ethnic wear). We are just as confident. It is fun because people cannot identify us and we can continue to work while dancing,” she says. “When you are in uniform, people tend to behave well. But when they cannot recognise us, we can see them for who they are,” says Aasundra.

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Sub-Inspector Hetal Jadeja has been on duty at garba venues for several years now Sub-Inspector Hetal Jadeja has been on duty at garba venues for several years now

The garba security challenge

Garbas are now mega events, and many venues are on the city outskirts. Gujarat Police’s largest deployment in the year is during Navratri. Thousands of personnel and officers are on duty, monitoring control centres and patrolling streets through the nine nights of festivity.

Gujarat Police has 33 per cent reservation for women since 2014. So, a significant number of women cops are in the force and on the ground during Navratri.

Sub-Inspector Hetal Jadeja has been on duty at garbas since 2022. She now leads her own team. Sub-Inspector Jadeja says the rotational undercover duty has an advantage. “Everyone gets the chance to do a bit of teen taali on the job, since policewomen rarely get leave during Navratri.”

Asked why undercover women cops are needed at garba venues, Sub-Inspector Jadeja, who has served in Surat earlier, explains, “While we carry out awareness programmes for women and children on safety, officers felt that women police personnel going undercover would help. Appearing at garba venues in uniform may cause deterrence for a short duration, but with so many venues, the thought of undercover policewomen may cause more deterrence.”

Ahmedabad has 84 commercial garba venues and 1,300 sheri (community) garbas in streets and societies this year. Across the city, about 14,000 police personnel and Home Guards are on duty for the festive nights. They include 49 SHE Teams with 300 staff in all. On each of the first three nights of Navratri (October 11-13), the SHE teams visited 65-80 commercial and 340-350 sheri garba venues.

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Sub-inspector Jadeja said, “The number of garba venues is increasing year after year. At Mandli garbas [where folk instruments are used], speakers shut down at midnight, but garba continues. These can go on till 5 am the next day. So the teams have to remain in the field for longer.”

Language barriers, Generation gaps

Women cops on garba duty must navigate several challenges, including language barriers and generation gaps. Assistant Commissioner of Police Himala Joshi, who heads Mahila Crime in Ahmedabad City, told The Indian Express, “Ahmedabad has people from various states, young people who come to study and migrant workers. When they call for help, the police must be able to communicate in languages other than Gujarati, including English and Hindi. We are trying to reach out to Gen Z so that they do not hesitate to ask for help. We want to fill the gaps, if any, between the police and the public.”

In Vadodara, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, Manjita Vanzara, has been leading SHE Teams. “We are on the grounds, outside the venues, and even on deserted stretches along the way. The presence of police teams on the ground — in uniform or plain clothes — ensures that many disputes during entry and late-night return are sorted in time.”

According to Vanzara, women officers undergo a month-long training to prepare them for duty in these crowded spots. A technical team provides backend assistance using artificial intelligence, and organisers maintain records of the numbers of male and female participants and spectators. “The idea of sending SHE team members as garba participants is to ensure effective policing. In a crowd of 50,000, police keep an eye out for anti-social elements and intervene in law-and-order issues,” Vanzara says.

The teams meet by 7.30 pm, attend briefings and disperse to different venues. Some venues issue special passes to these undercover cops, so that imposters cannot impersonate them. Shifts usually run until around 2 am or till the grounds are empty, whichever is later.

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“During the nine nights of Navratri, the days tend to be quieter as most people are up until dawn, so crime rates and calls to the police are also lower during the day. But night bandobast is akin to VIP duty on these crowded nights,” says Inspector Aasundra.

“Our usual night duty is boring, but garba nights make it more colourful and even give us the chance to dress up and dance. It never feels like a burden,” she adds.

The women officers said cybercrimes such as morphing and doxxing are on the rise. So, women cops at garba venues are asked to keep an eye out for people secretly recording women, quietly pull them aside and take appropriate action, including getting them to delete the images and issuing warnings.

Police constables Jagruti Chavda, Sujata Parmar, and Chetna are with Rajkot city police Police constables Jagruti Chavda, Sujata Parmar, and Chetna are with Rajkot city police

Job does not end at garba venue

Constables Jagruti Chavda and Sujata Parmar of the SHE Team at Rajkot’s Bhaktinagar police station have been going undercover during Navratri since 2022.

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Rajkot City Mahila Branch Inspector Rikita Padhiyar said they are part of a 48-member team spread across 12 police stations. They visit venues and keep an eye out for trouble and troublemakers. The job does not end at the garba. “We ensure no woman faces problems on her way home. If we find any such woman, we make sure they reach home. We help them with anything they need,” Constable Chavda says. “We may not get to enjoy Navratri with our families, but we will make sure that others do so without worry,” she said. Besides ensuring women’s safety, SHE teams also help reunite children lost at garba venues with their parents.

The viral woman officer

Videos of Inspector Nidhi Kalsaria in traditional attire at a garba venue in Ahmedabad went viral after the Ahmedabad City Police posted them on social media. The visuals prompted many to question if sharing videos of undercover cops on duty defeats the very purpose.

Responding to this, Inspector Kalsaria said, “Before Navratri began, the Police Commissioner spoke to the media and the faces of the entire team were shown. We put up photos and videos of undercover staff at garba venues to send a message: police are everywhere. Many people know me and recognise me, but not everyone knows police are with them. We need to reassure the women that we are there, dancing with them at the garba and patrolling the streets as they head home.”

The woman officer said the visuals also act as a deterrent, warning anti-social elements that they are being watched. “They see these posts and realise that the police are present at venues. This serves our purpose,” said Inspector Kalsaria. She said many people who have seen her on social media reels walk up to her and talk. She uses these conversations to encourage them to approach the police without hesitation if they need help.