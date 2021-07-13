Garage owner booked in Saurashtra’s first case under ‘anti-love jihad act’

The amended GFRA provides for imprisonment of three to 10 years for forcible or fraudulent religious conversions through marriage.

In the first case registered in Saurashtra under the amended Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act (GFRA), a garage owner in Dhoraji town of Rajkot district has been booked for allegedly raping a married woman and trying to force her to convert to Islam after befriending her, claiming he was an unmarried man.

The GFRA, popularly called anti-love jihad act, came into force on June 15. The garage owner case was booked after a complaint was filed by the woman with the Dhoraji police station on Sunday.

“The woman has stated that the accused told her that he was unmarried and assured her that he will protect her in all circumstances… The complainant also stated that the accused sent her some religious material on Instagram, asking her to read it so that she would convert,” said Sagar Bagmar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Jetpur told The Indian Express, adding that the accused is absconding.

The amended GFRA provides for imprisonment of three to 10 years for forcible or fraudulent religious conversions through marriage.

Police said that the 29-year-old woman got in touch with the accused around one-and-a-half years ago. “The accused also arranges taxis for outstation trips. The woman got in touch with him to sell her scooter. She also hired a taxi driven by the accused,” police said.

The woman got to know that the accused was a married and had three children only when his wife went to the woman’s house. The woman is also married to a man from her community and has a daughter, police added.