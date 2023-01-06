Ganpat University convocation work with full dedication is national service: Patel

Work done with full devotion and dedication is also a form of national service, said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while addressing the 16th convocation of Ganpat University in Mehsana Thursday.

The CM also inaugurated the university’s Center of Excellence and told the students that for a successful career, they should remain steadfast on the path of duty. “Work done with full devotion and dedication is also a form of national service and is essential for building a good career,” the government release quoted Patel as saying.

Adding that the youth should use their knowledge for the benefit of the society and the nation, the CM said, “The students of Ganpat University will help with their knowledge in realising the Prime Minister’s wish to make India a world champion.”

The Chief Minister said that the new education policy will be a document of India’s bright future and that under the policy, engineering and medical subjects are planned to be taught in mother tongue. He also appealed to the youth to cooperate in nation building with the determination to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years — the Amrit Kaal of the country.

Of the 4,178 students who graduated, 1,220 were females. As many as 88 students were awarded gold medals, while 28 students were awarded Ph.D.