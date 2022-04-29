Ahmedabad: Gangster aide arrested for ‘threatening’ businessman

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested Manish Goswami, believed to be a close aide of gangster Vishal Goswami, for allegedly threatening a city-based businessman.

According to police, Goswami (31), a resident of Gota, was held by a DCB team after he allegedly threatened city-based businessman Harsh Agarwal.

“In this case, Agarwal had made an investment of Rs 42 lakh which was given to Ankit Shah in 2021. However, the latter did not return money to him. Then on April 8, Shah was threatened at knifepoint by Goswami and Shah, who entered his shop in Chandkheda. The accused further extorted money from him after which an FIR was lodged at Chandkheda police station. We arrested Goswami from Ahmedabad Thursday,” said a senior police official with Ahmedabad DCB.

According to police, the accused Manish is a close aide of the Vishal Goswami gang.

“Manish has been arrested at least 15 times by police in different cities of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra under charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was in Sabarmati Jail for the past six years and was released on bail in August 2020,” added the official.