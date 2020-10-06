Gangrape of 17-year-old girl in Jamnagar: Fourth accused held

According to Jamnagar police, the incident took place on September 28 afternoon when one of the four accused, who was known to the victim, had called her to his house. When the victim reached the house, she was raped by the four accused. (Representational)

A day after three persons were arrested for the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in Jamnagar, police also arrested the fourth absconding accused on Monday.

Police said the fourth accused was known to the girl and had invited her to his house in Jamnagar on September 28 afternoon after which she was allegedly gangraped by the four persons.

Meanwhile, Congress Corporator and lawyer-activist Jenab Khafi hit the fourth accused with a slipper as he was being taken to the lockup by a team of Jamnagar Local Crime Branch (LCB) team on Monday afternoon.

“Till Sunday, we had arrested the three accused in the case and on Monday, we held the fourth person from a village in Jamkh-ambaliya town in Devbhoomi Dwarka. All the accused are being questioned as of now,” said a police officer of Jamnagar LCB.

According to Jamnagar police, the incident took place on September 28 afternoon when one of the four accused, who was known to the victim, had called her to his house. When the victim reached the house, she was raped by the four accused.

As the fourth accused was being taken to the police station, Congress Corporator Jenab Khafi hit him with her slippers. “The number of rape cases in India are fast increasing and the slogan ‘Beti Bachao’ which the BJP had given us was actually a warning for all of us… Yes, I have hit that man with slippers,” Khafi said.

