Gang member dies in mishap, sand miners thrash engineer, aide

A speeding bus rammed into garment worker’s van and killed sixteen of the 30 people on travelling.

Suspected illegal sand miners on Wednesday brutally assaulted an irrigation department official and his assistant after the gang accidentally killed one of their own men while trying to escape a raid near Und-II dam in Jamanagar district.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am when Bhagvan Kasundhra, an engineer with the irrigation department, and his assistant Valjibhai went to Und-II dam, near Lakhtar village, after receiving reports of illegal sand mining from Pataliya stream.

As soon as the irrigation department employees reached the site, the “illegal sand miners” tried to escape in a tractor. However, in the melee, they accidentally run over one Pancha Bharvad (35), who was keeping an eye on possible raid, Jodiya police said. There were around 10 members in the gang.

“Pancha was keeping a watch, while the others mined sand. After he saw the car of the irrigation department approaching the site, he warned his gang members and then tried to speed away on his motorbike. However, Shailesh Kumbhar, the driver of the tractor, also tried to flee but he lost control over the vehicle, which hit Pancha, killing him on the spot,” said sub-inspector Rajesh Thakar.

After Pancha’s death, the gang turned violent and attacked the two with stones and sticks. While the engineer suffered multiple fractures, Valjibhai had injuries to his head.

Police said the Gujarat government had allowed mining of soil and sand from the dam till May 31 in a bid to remove silt. However, the accused continued to mine sand even after the government stopped the desilting process.

Based on Kasundhra’s complaint, Jodiya police booked Karna Bharvad, Sindha Bharvad and Karshan Bharvad and other members of the gang for assault, preventing public servant from discharging duty and rioting. A case has also been filed against the tractor driver for Pancha’s death.

So far, no arrest or detention has been made in the case.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App