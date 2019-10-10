‘Gang leader’ in 18 theft cases in Ahmedabad held

The local crime branch arrested a man allegedly involved in over 18 cases of theft of vehicles and valuables inside houses in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Advertising

According to police, the accused, identified as 24-year-old Manmohan Singh, a resident of sector 13 in Gandhinagar, allegedly leads a four-member gang involved in thefts of bikes, cars and valuables from houses in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

“The accused along with Sajan Singh, Bobby Singh and Satpal Singh works in a gang and is involved in 12 cases of thefts inside houses, five cases of bike theft and one case of Maruti Zen car theft. He was arrested on Tuesday night near Jamalpur and we have recovered the stolen car and valuables worth Rs 75,000 from him. The search for his accomplices is going on,” said BV Gohil, assistant commissioner of police, Crime Branch.