Gang ‘hired’ for real estate agent’s murder, say police

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The murder of a real estate agent in Surat was the result of a ‘contract’, police said after the arrest of four men linked to a gang.
Faisal Fatta (53) was attacked on Jilani Bridge when he was returning home on Monday night. He had suffered 21 stab wounds, which caused his death on the spot.
The police identified the four individuals arrested in connection with the crime as Abhishek alias Rohan Rajendra Devre (27), Kaisarali Abidali (26), Vasim alias Vasiyo Moin Shaikh (21), and Gokul Jadav (20), all residents of the Mandarwaja area in Surat.
During their interrogation, the four reportedly said they worked for one Mubarak Patel, a resident of Mandarwaja.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Karanraj Vaghela said: “Four men accused of brutally murdering Faisal Fatta have been apprehended. During interrogation, they confessed to eliminating Faisal on the instructions of their gang leader Mubarak Patel. So far, we have learnt that Mubarak was given a contract of Rs 10 lakh to kill Faisal. An advance payment of Rs. 1 lakh was made to him by an unknown party. Once we apprehend Mubarak Patel, the entire picture will be clear.”
Faisal, who lived at Al Noor Residency in Adajan, was returning home on his moped when he was attacked by four men with knives on Jilani Bridge.
The police said Faisal had been in real estate for a long time. He had partnerships with several people and, in some dealings, payments were due.
Crime Branch sources said the four men were caught in Mumbai, which was where Mubarak Patel could be hiding.
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