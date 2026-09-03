Gang ‘hired’ for real estate agent’s murder, say police

The police said Faisal had been in real estate for a long time. He had partnerships with several people and, in some dealings, payments were due.

The murder of a real estate agent in Surat was the result of a ‘contract’, police said after the arrest of four men linked to a gang.

Faisal Fatta (53) was attacked on Jilani Bridge when he was returning home on Monday night. He had suffered 21 stab wounds, which caused his death on the spot.

The police identified the four individuals arrested in connection with the crime as Abhishek alias Rohan Rajendra Devre (27), Kaisarali Abidali (26), Vasim alias Vasiyo Moin Shaikh (21), and Gokul Jadav (20), all residents of the Mandarwaja area in Surat.

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During their interrogation, the four reportedly said they worked for one Mubarak Patel, a resident of Mandarwaja.