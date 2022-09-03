scorecardresearch
Ganesh pandal organisers protest at VMC demanding artificial ponds for immersion

About 15 organisers from Tarsali gathered at the VMC office highlighting the prohibition on the immersion of Ganesh idols in the natural ponds, but the first available artificial immersion pond is located at Dabhoi-Ajwa ring Road, about 10 kilometres from the area.

A peace meeting held in Vadodara in view of the Ganesh festival. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Organisers of Ganesh pandals in the Tarsali area of Vadodara staged a protest outside Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) office on Saturday evening, seeking an artificial lake in the neighbourhood for the immersion of Ganesh idols. The pandal organisers claimed that the civic body has made no arrangements for the immersions in Tarsali, which has about 1500 public pandals.

About 15 organisers from Tarsali gathered at the VMC office highlighting the prohibition on the immersion of Ganesh idols in the natural ponds, but the first available artificial immersion pond is located at Dabhoi-Ajwa ring Road, about 10 kilometres from the area.

Organisers met VMC officials as well as Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal and handed over a memorandum stating that “the absence of arrangements for an artificial pond for Ganesh immersion in the area in a time when the immersions are prohibited in the natural lake is hurtful to the religious sentiments of the citizens”.

The memorandum also added that with over 1500 Ganesh immersions lined up from Sunday, which is day five of the 10-day Ganesh festivities, thousands of devotees will be inconvenienced.

“It is understandable that to carry idols about 10 kilometres to the artificial pond located at Dabhoi-Ajwa ring road, which has been allotted to the neighbourhood, will be extremely inconvenient and also result in chaos at the spot,” an organiser said.

“The locals in Tarsali, Makarpura and Vadsar areas have always immersed idols in the Tarsali lake which is now prohibited. So, the onus of preparing a lake in the vicinity lies on the VMC. We have been waiting for action and have been running from pillar to post since the beginning of the festival. But since no official was willing to solve the problem, we had to stage a protest,” the organiser added.

The organisers said that Agarwal had assured them that the civic body would look into their complaint. The organisers, however, continued to sit in protest on the VMC premises until a final decision was conveyed to them on Saturday.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 11:14:43 pm
19 yrs later, policeman, ex-cop get 13 yrs in jail in theft case

