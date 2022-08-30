Ganesh festival: Vadodara Municipal Corporation undecided on immersion after govt order on idol height

Just a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi that falls on Wednesday, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) was undecided on protocol for immersion of idols after the July 10 decision of the state government to “remove height restrictions” on the idols. Several public pandals have reverted to tall idols made of Plaster-of-Paris (PoP), which continues to be prohibited, according to the civic body.

On July 10, an official release of the government of Gujarat stated, “As all the restrictions related to Covid-19 are not in force after March 31, 2022, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to end height restrictions on Ganesh idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.” The release, however, did not clarify if the tall idols could be cast in PoP. In absence of an official circular clarifying the same, the VMC is scrambling for last minute preparations for immersions.

VMC Standing Committee chairman Dr Hitendra Patel told this newspaper that the civic body was “forming guidelines”. Patel said, “We have a meeting to verify how many pandals have got PoP idols… Once we have a list of the number with idol sizes, we will prepare plan for immersion…”

VMC officials admitted that the annoucement has given rise to a confusion and at least 1,800 of the 2,000 Ganesh pandals in the city have opted for PoP idols this year. An official said on condition of anonymity, “The announcement has left everyone confused… We were expecting a formal notification but nothing has come… Removal of height restrictions was automatically seen as permission to make PoP idols but it is not so.”

The VMC, which had prohibited immersions in natural lakes, says that it will create artificial ponds — the biggest being in the Navlakhi compound — to facilitate immersions.

Construction of an artificial pond is underway at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Construction of an artificial pond is underway at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ganesh pandals are elated since the July 10 announcement. The 97-year-old Koyali Faliya Ganesh Mandal in old city has brought in its 14-foot Ganesh idol from Mumbai. Mayur Ravde, an organiser of the mandal, said, “There is a sentiment attached to festivals and also the idols… The state government announced that there is no restriction on the height but it did not prohibit the use of any material… the onus of the immersions is on the VMC.”

During two years of Covid-19 restrictions, several popular pandals had only installed symbolic idols of about four feet. Raju Pawar, organiser of Maratha Putra Mandal from Kalupura, said, “Many pandals also hired water tanks to hold immersions during the lockdown. If there is a restriction on the immersion of PoP idols, the government should have thought of it earlier…”

Ravde, who is also a member of the Ganesh Mandal Association of Vadodara, said, “VMC or any government body did not hold meetings with members of the association to convey any change in rules after the (July 10) announcement… If they make large artificial pond in Navlakhi, the tall idols can be easily immersed.”

For sculptors, too, this year has been a return to PoP idols. Ashok Ajmeri, one of Vadodara’s most popular sculptors, said, “We have created tall PoP idols on order… many customers have asked for PoP idols that are tougher than the clay ones.”