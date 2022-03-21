Gandhinagar youth critical as ‘girlfriend’s stalker stabs’ him

A 21-year-old man is critical after he was stabbed outside a residential society in Ahmedabad’s Ranip Saturday night allegedly by a man who objected to the victim’s relationship with his former partner.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm Saturday at Thakorvas society when Jagdish Thakor, a resident of Dahegam, was allegedly stabbed by Mukesh Thakor, a resident of Ranip.

Mukesh was allegedly stalking a 19-year-old woman in Ranip, whom he was engaged to four years ago.

“The accused Mukesh and the woman were engaged four years ago. However, it was broken off due to Mukesh’s drinking habits, as per the woman. Later, the woman got into a relationship with Jagdish from Gandhinagar. Both Mukesh and Jagdish have had verbal spats due to the issue in the past,” said a senior police official at Sabarmati Police Station.

“On Saturday night, Jagdish arrived outside the woman’s residence and called up Mukesh. When the latter arrived he stabbed Jagdish multiple times. The victim has been taken to civil hospital in Sola where his condition is critical,” the official added.