59% voter turnout in Gandhinagar, 3% more than 2021 civic body polls

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A voter turnout of 59.25 per cent was recorded in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls held on Sunday amid tight security arrangements with over 1,100 police personnel being deployed across 295 polling stations.
This is an increase of over 3 per cent from the previous civic body elections held in 2021 when nearly 56 per cent voter turnout was recorded.
Thara municipality recorded a turnout of 81.18 per cent and Okha Municipality 56.44 per cent, the State Election Commission said.
Counting will be held on October 13, and the results will also be announced on the same day.
According to the State Election Commission (SEC), out of 2,59,985 registered voters in Gandhinagar, 1,54,045 cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday.
The voter turnout of women voters was less by over 6 per cent than that of their men counterparts.
Out of 1,27,406 registered women voters, 71,371 cast their votes and 82,674 men exercised their franchise (1,32,570 registered male voters).
A voter turnout of 74.78 per cent was recorded in ward 4 and 71.22 per cent in Ward 1. Ward 5 recorded 48% turnout, the lowest in the GMC.
State Election Commission officials stated that the final figure will be compiled by late Sunday.
There were a couple of complaints of malfunctioning of EVMs and they were replaced immediately, they added.
As many as 130 candidates from the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and independents are contesting in 44 seats across 11 wards in the (GMC).
In the 2021 municipal elections, the BJP won 41 out of the 44 seats, the Congress two seats and the Aam Aadmi Party one.
‘Our right and duty’
Defying her age-related issues, 91-year-old Shantaben Thakor reached the polling station to exercise her right to vote. As she entered the polling station with the support of her family members, election officials applauded her dedication, calling her a “brand ambassador of democracy”. There was a sense of satisfaction on Shantaben’s face when she displayed the ink mark on her finger after casting her vote.
Yashvi Jaiswal, 21, a first-time voter who recently completed B Sc, cast her vote at Sector 27 polling booth in Ward number 3. “Voting for the first time was a good experience,” Yashvi told this newspaper, adding that youth should compulsorily vote, no matter whom they support. “It is our right and duty,” she said.
Darshil Patel, another first-time voter, described it as a memorable moment in his life. “This is a wonderful moment for me. Until now, I had only seen my elders vote, but today, by casting my vote for the first time, I feel proud to be a part of the democratic process,” Patel said.
Hiraben Amratbhai Parmar, a physically-challenged woman and a resident of Gandhinagar Sector 4, cast her vote after reaching the polling station in a wheelchair.
In Okha municipality of Devbhumi Dwarka district, polling was held for 32 of the total 36 seats across nine wards, as four seats were won unopposed. As many as 75 candidates contested the remaining seats. In Thara municipality in Banaskantha, elections were held in six wards comprising 24 seats, with 59 candidates in the fray. Bypolls were also held for one seat each in the Kheralu, Chhota Udepur and Bayad municipalities, besides seats in various districts and taluka panchayats.
(With PTI inputs)
Ward-wise turnout in GMC:
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