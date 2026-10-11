59% voter turnout in Gandhinagar, 3% more than 2021 civic body polls

Counting will be held on October 13, and the results will also be announced on the same day.

A voter turnout of 59.25 per cent was recorded in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls held on Sunday amid tight security arrangements with over 1,100 police personnel being deployed across 295 polling stations.

This is an increase of over 3 per cent from the previous civic body elections held in 2021 when nearly 56 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Thara municipality recorded a turnout of 81.18 per cent and Okha Municipality 56.44 per cent, the State Election Commission said.

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Counting will be held on October 13, and the results will also be announced on the same day.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), out of 2,59,985 registered voters in Gandhinagar, 1,54,045 cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday.