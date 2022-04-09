Gandhinagar: Town planning officer, aide held for accepting Rs 15 lakh in bribe

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained the town planning officer of Gandhinagar and his accomplice for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh Friday.

According to ACB officials, Town Planning Officer (Grade 1) Nayan Natwarlal Mehta and Planning Assistant (Grade 3) Sanjay Hathila — both associated with the Town Planning Department of the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA) — were held allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in cash at Mehta’s office.

“The complainant’s wife was allotted possession of two plots near the highway in Shertha village of Gandhinagar by the district collector. The complainant had submitted an application with GUDA for the final measurement of the two plots. The power to do measurement was with the accused Mehta who had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant,” said an ACB official.

The complainant submitted the phone recording of Mehta demanding the bribe after which ACB set a trap. Meanwhile, Mehta had asked the complainant to give Rs 1 lakh to Sanjay Hathila, the second accused, and the remaining amount was supposed to be given to him at his office on Friday.

Both the accused have been detained and booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.