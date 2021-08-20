Gandhinagar: Three flights from Bhavnagar flagged off

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, on Friday, virtually flagged off three direct flights of a private airline company connecting Bhavnagar with Delhi, Mumbai and Surat, said an official release.

The event witnessed presence of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V K Singh, Gujarat Civil Aviation Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Gujarat BJP Chief C R Paatil and Bhavnagar MP Bharatiben Shiyal among others.

Scindia and Rupani joined virtually from Delhi and Gandhinagar respectively.

The flights from Bhavnagar to Delhi and Mumbai will operate on all days of a week except Tuesday and Saturday. Whereas, the one from Bhavnagar to Surat will operate on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in a week.

Quoting Rupani as saying on the occasion, the release stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Central Government has provided three flights to Gujarat while considering the fact that it is touching new heights of development. And with this, he added, a new chapter is being written for Bhavnagar. He added that earlier with efforts of Modi, Bhavnagar had got sea-connectivity with Surat through Ro-Ro and Ro-pax services.

Rupani said that Bhavnagar has a thriving business of ship breaking. Apart from that, it is also going to get big advantage of recently announced vehicle scrap policy and the proposed first CNG plant of the country. With increased air connectivity, Rupani said, facilities for traders will be increased.

The release quoted Scindia as saying that point-to-point connectivity is very important factor for the development of trade and business. He added that with democratisation of air services, the air services have been made available to even common people. He further added that earlier there were 70 airports in the country which have been increased to 136.

Paatil demanded more flights for Surat with increased demands and expressed happiness for Gujarat getting three flights in a single day. He said that earlier people had to do agitation to get an air service.