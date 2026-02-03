Gandhinagar teacher sentenced to 3 years after slaps rupture Class 9 girl’s eardrum

A Gandhinagar court has handed out a sentence of three years and three months to a schoolteacher who slapped a Class 9 girl for failing to do her homework, which resulted in rupture in her left eardrum. The court has also fined her Rs 50,000.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Chaudhary, who pronounced the judgment on January 30, also ordered the teacher to pay the fine amount to the student as compensation.

On January 1, 2020, the teacher of a private school in Gandhinagar city got enraged by the fact that the student had not done her homework and slapped her thrice on her left ear. As a result, the student suffered perforation/rupture of her left eardrum. Subsequently, the student’s father got an FIR registered with the Sector 21 police station under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.