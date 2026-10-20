In road rage, attacker bites garba reveller’s earlobe off

A man returning home from a garba event late at night was hospitalised with several assault injuries and without his right earlobe, in Gandhinagar, police said.

Tanish Hareshkumar Patel was allegedly attacked by a Bhavik Gajjar, who bit off the former’s ear and struck him several times with a knuckle duster, in a road rage incident in the early hours of October 17, the police said. Gajjar, who reportedly owns a betel shop in Ahmedabad’s Bopal, has been on the run since.

In a social media video purportedly of the incident, the attacker can be seen agitated and shirtless. The assault took place around 2.30 am in an area under the jurisdiction of Santej police station, the police added.