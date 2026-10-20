In road rage, attacker bites garba reveller’s earlobe off

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A man returning home from a garba event late at night was hospitalised with several assault injuries and without his right earlobe, in Gandhinagar, police said.
Tanish Hareshkumar Patel was allegedly attacked by a Bhavik Gajjar, who bit off the former’s ear and struck him several times with a knuckle duster, in a road rage incident in the early hours of October 17, the police said. Gajjar, who reportedly owns a betel shop in Ahmedabad’s Bopal, has been on the run since.
In a social media video purportedly of the incident, the attacker can be seen agitated and shirtless. The assault took place around 2.30 am in an area under the jurisdiction of Santej police station, the police added.
According to the FIR, Tanish Patel and his parents had gone to a garba event near Sanavada village in Kalol Taluka of Gandhinagar. While his parents left early, he and had friends stayed back and left the venue around 2:30 am.
The FIR stated that Patel got into an altercation with the occupants of a black car while still at the main gate of the venue. After Patel motioned the driver, a woman, to stop the vehicle, Gajjar alighted from the passenger side and began an oral altercation with him. Patel alleged that he was then assaulted with a metal knuckle duster.
Patel alleged that Gajjar hit and bit him several times. In one such attempt, he lost his right earlobe, he claimed. While the bystanders and his friends came to Patel’s rescue, Gajjar drove off in the car.
Gajjar was booked under the charges of attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.