Gandhinagar records lowest 7.8 degrees Celsius in state

PIPPING Naliya, Gandhinagar recorded the lowest temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius in the state on Monday. The minimum temperature at Naliya was 8 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Monday evening, the minimum temperatures are likely to remain the same till January 26.

“No large changes in minimum temperatures are expected during the next three days.The temperature may rise by 2-4 degrees during subsequent two days,” it stated.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Ahmedabad on Tuesday is likely to be 11 degree Celsius.

Ahmedabad district collector Dhaval Patel has issued instructions for district development officers, prant officers, deputy district development officers, mamlatdar and district panchayat health officers to take necessary precautions in the wake of forecast of cold wave in the state on January 23 and 24.

“Temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees in the next 24 hours, following which it is likely to remain the same for the next four days accompanied with cold winds. The district administration appeals to the public to keep necessary precautions and issued an advisory for the public, farmers and animals,” the official statement released by the government stated.

Other centers with below 10 degree Celsius were Valsad at 8.8 degree Celsius, Patan at 9.4 degree Celsius, Amreli at 9.5 degree Celsius, Dang at 9.6 degree Celsius and Rajkot at 9.7 degree Celsius.