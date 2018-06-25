Gandhinagar: One held from Bihar for making threat calls to MLA Jignesh Mevani

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani had received a death threat earlier this month. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani had received a death threat earlier this month. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

Banaskantha police on Sunday said that they have arrested one Rahul Paswan, a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar, for allegedly making threat calls to Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani earlier this month.

Mevani’s assistant, Kaushik Parmar, who handles his office in Vadgam had lodged a complaint with the police on June 6, alleging that he had received threat calls on the cellphone number registered under Mevani’s name.

In one of the calls, the caller had identified himself as Rajvir Mishra. Later, Parmar also received similar calls threatening to kill Mevani from other numbers wherein the caller identified himself as underworld gangster Ravi Pujari. Based on the complaint, police had registered an offence of criminal intimidation.

“We tracked down the number to Koili village in Sitamarhi district of Bihar. The accused has admitted that the number belongs to him. However, he denies making any call to Mevani. He has also denied having any link with Ravi Pujari,” in-charge SP (Banaskantha) B A Chavda said.

Paswan was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

