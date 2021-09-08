Gujarat confidential: Delay To ‘Prepare’

September 8, 2021 3:55:12 am
A press conference scheduled for the announcement of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls and bypolls in other areas was postponed by an hour on Monday. Asked if the announcement of the polls was delayed to facilitate a function at Gandhinagar where Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel declared an increase in Dearness Allowance for all state government employees and went public about renovation of the Town Hall in state capital just minutes before the announcement of polls, State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said, “We had to prepare (for the press conference). We do not know about any government function… They would have known that we have called you for a press conference. Our announcements are independent.”
On Monday when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Gopal Italia along with party leaders Mahesh Savani and Isudan Gadhvi arrived at Tralsa village in Bharuch district, for the Jan Samvedna programme where the party leaders pay homage to those who died of Covid-19, they said they “found the streets deserted, all the temples closed and homes locked”. In a video Italia is seen addressing the deserted streets where he accuses the local BJP MLA , without naming him, of having “emptied out” the village. Italia told this paper, “It seemed that the government had ordered curfew orders, as only policemen were seen… Even all the five temples in the villages were locked…” BJP MLA from Vagra seat in Bharuch district, Arunsinh Rana, said, “ Our party works for the people and there is no dictator in our party.”
