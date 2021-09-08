Gujarat confidential: Delay To ‘Prepare’

Gujarat Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said, “We had to prepare (for the press conference). We do not know about any government function... They would have known that we have called you for a press conference. Our announcements are independent.”

A press conference scheduled for the announcement of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls and bypolls in other areas was postponed by an hour on Monday. Asked if the announcement of the polls was delayed to facilitate a function at Gandhinagar where Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel declared an increase in Dearness Allowance for all state government employees and went public about renovation of the Town Hall in state capital just minutes before the announcement of polls, State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said, “We had to prepare (for the press conference). We do not know about any government function… They would have known that we have called you for a press conference. Our announcements are independent.”