Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls on October 11

The commission said the elections to the three local bodies would be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs). (File Photo)

The Gujarat State Election Commission on Wednesday announced elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Okha and Thara nagarpalikas, with polling scheduled for October 11. The results are expected to be out on October 13.

With 11 wards, the GMC has 44 corporator seats.

In a press release, the State Election Commission said notification for the elections will be issued on September 21. The last date to file nominations will be September 26. The nominations can be withdrawn by September 29. Voting will be on October 11 and counting of votes will take place on October 13.

Founded in 1966, Gandhinagar civic body got the status of municipal corporation in 2010. It witnessed its first elections in April 2011, with the Congress narrowly winning it. In 2016, the GMC had 32 seats and there was a tie between Congress and BJP, with both parties winning 16 seats each. However, Congress councillor Pravin Patel defected to the BJP, allowing the saffron party to form the board in the municipal corporation.