Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections after monsoon: SEC

General elections of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation schceduled for April 10, 2021, were postponed due to the pandemic. (Representational)

The Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday issued an order stating that it has considered to hold general elections of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Okha Nagarpalika and Tharad Nagarpalika after the monsoon season.

The Commission also decided to consider holding mid-term elections and bypoll on various vacant seats of different municipal corporations, nagarpalikas, district panchayats and taluka panchayats after the monsoon season.

An official press release stated that the Commission has thought it fit not to hold the elections at present owing to the Covid-19 situation , seasonal diseases and possibility of heavy rains.

The Commission issued the order after holding a meeting with state health department on July 30.

General elections of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation were scheduled on April 18, 2021, but postponed due to the pandemic.