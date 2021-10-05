Gandhinagar municipal corporation election results Live updates: Counting of votes to begin at 9 am, 161 candidates in fray for 44 seats across 11 wards

According to estimated figures of the SEC, the polling witnessed around 56.24 per cent voter turnout.

GMC elections LIVE news updates: The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, which were held on Sunday, will start at 8 am. The Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) authorities said the polling remained largely peaceful without any untoward incident. According to estimated figures of the SEC, the polling witnessed around 56.24 per cent voter turnout.

A total of 161 candidates are in the fray for the 44 seats across 11 wards in GMC. This time, the elections have become a three-pronged contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress fielded candidates on all 44 seats, the AAP had candidates in 40 seats. Other candidates in the fray include 14 from the BSP, two from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), six from other parties and 11 independents.

A total of 2.82 lakh voters–1.45 lakh males and 1.36 lakh females–were expected to cast votes in the elections. The SEC had set up a total of 284 polling booths of which 129 were marked as ‘sensitive’.

Apart from GMC, the SEC also conducted elections to two nagarpalikas–Tharad in Banaskantha and Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka–and mid-term elections to Bhanvad nagarpalika in Devbhumi Dwarka. The three nagarpalikas witnessed an estimated average of 59.52 per cent voting.