BJP retains Gandhinagar municipal corporation with 38 seats; Congress gains

Although the BJP has retained power in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, its numbers have gone down by 3 seats from the previous elections.

The ruling BJP retained power in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday as it swept the civic body elections, winning 38 of the 44 seats. The Congress won five of the seats, while one seat was won by a woman Independent candidate in the urban local body governing the state capital.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had one member in the last GMC body, drew a blank as all its 32 candidates lost in the elections.

Gujarat State Election Commission on Tuesday declared the results of the elections held on October 11.

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A total of 130 candidates were in the fray, and both the Congress and BJP had fielded candidates on all 44 seats. Though the AAP had fielded candidates in 41 seats, four nominations got cancelled, whereas five candidates had withdrawn their forms.