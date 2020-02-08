Gandhinagar: Men fire at jeweller, loot ornaments worth Rs 2.5 L

The CCTV footage shows three men, in their thirties, sitting inside the shop and demanding Jain and his assistant to show them some ornaments. (Representational Image) The CCTV footage shows three men, in their thirties, sitting inside the shop and demanding Jain and his assistant to show them some ornaments. (Representational Image)

Three unidentified assailants shot at a jeweller inside his showroom in Kudasan area of Gandhinagar on Thursday night and looted jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to police, Kamlesh Jain, owner of Aadishwar Jewellers, was shot at in his right shoulder when he tried to tackle one of the assailants who had drawn a weapon on him.

“According to the victim, three men who were unknown to him, entered his showroom and demanded him to show some gold ornaments for men. They then tried to loot the shop and in that bid, one of the accused shot at the jeweller. The victim has been rushed to a nearby private hospital and is out of danger. An FIR has been lodged at Infocity police station under Indian Penal Code section 307 for attempt to murder and we have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused. CCTV footage is also being studied,” said a senior police official of Gandhinagar Police.

The CCTV footage shows three men, in their thirties, sitting inside the shop and demanding Jain and his assistant to show them some ornaments. At a point, one of the three assailants, wearing a helmet, black pullover and blue jeans, draws a pistol towards Jain. The shop owner grabs the collar of the gunman and tries to tackle him when the gunman shoots at Jain and runs out of the shop. The bullet hit Jain’s right shoulder. The gunman then fires three more rounds in the air to create panic as his other two accomplices stole jewellery items and fled the spot, police said.

