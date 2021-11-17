Gandhinagar: Man who impersonated as cop, woman held for ‘abducting businessman’

Days after a 33-year-old businessman was abducted and kept captive for three days in a flat in Gandhinagar in an alleged ”honey trapping”, police on Monday arrested the accused woman and a man who impersonated as an IPS officer with fake uniform.

According to police, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, a resident of Vejalpur in Ahmedabad, had gone to Swarnim Paradise Society in Vavol area of Gandhinagar to meet his friend Heena when he was abducted by Heena Rao and her accomplice Arvind Singh Rao, who kept him captive for three days in the flat in a ransom extortion bid.

Sisodia had finally managed to escape from captivity to reach the nearest police station after which an FIR was lodged.

Taking cognizance, the Gandhinagar Police arrested Arvind Singh Rao and his partner Heena Ranavat, natives of Rajasthan, under abduction and assault charges. Police have also seized a fake police uniform and a handgun-shaped lighter from the possession of Arvind.

“Arvind and Heena are partners and the former used the fake uniform and lighter gun to impersonate as a policeman and extort money from people. He also had a social media account with pictures of himself as police officer. Under a conspiracy, he asked Heena to befriend Sisodia on Instagram and invite him to their flat in Vavol. After Sisodia entered the flat, Arvind assaulted and tied him up. Sisodia was told by Arvind that he is a policeman from Gandhinagar and detained him under rape charges. Both accused have been remanded in four-day police custody,” said a senior police official in Gandhinagar.