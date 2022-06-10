Gandhinagar man held for abduction, murder of 17-year-old student in Kota

A joint team of Gujarat Police and Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man from a village in Gandhinagar for allegedly abducting and murdering a 17-year-old girl student in Kota of Rajasthan.

According to police, the girl, who was a National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, was enrolled in a coaching centre in Kota and lived in a city-based hostel. She went missing on June 6 evening after which the hostel owner filed an abduction FIR in a police station in Kota on June 7.

On Wednesday evening, the girl’s mutilated body was found in a secluded area at Jawahar Sagar Dam in Borabas jungle, almost 50 kilometres from Kota city. A postmortem revealed that her throat was slit with a sharp weapon and her face was mutilated with a rock.

According to police, a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Gandhinagar police and Kota police arrested the man from a Gandhinagar village for the abduction and murder of the girl.

“The man met the girl on Instagram around six months ago and developed friendship with her. He travelled to Kota on June 5 and stayed in a hotel in the city. The girl met him at the reception of the hotel and returned to her hostel,” said a senior official of SOG, Gandhinagar.

The official added that on June 6 morning, the two left for Jawahar Sagar Dam on a rented scooty. “The accused told us during interrogation that during this trip, a quarrel erupted between the two as he suspected the girl of cheating on him. He slit her throat with a knife and hit her head with a rock before leaving her body in a jungle area and fleeing the spot. He reached his home in Gandhinagar the next day,” the official added.

The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 363 for abduction and 302 for murder, as well as sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.