Gandhinagar: House of CMO’s video operator broken into

Unknown persons broke into the house of a video operator assigned at Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s office in Gandhinagar on Sunday night and stole his video camera and memory cards – among other equipment – containing footage of the CM’s events.

According to an FIR lodged at sector 27 police station on Monday, the theft occurred at the residence of Parvez Lakhva (42), a resident of Gandhinagar, who is employed as a video operator with the Information Directorate of the Gujarat government and records video footage for the CM’s events at his residence and Swarnim Sankul in Gandhinagar.

Along with his family, Parvez was at a relative’s place in Shah Alam area of Ahmedabad when the incident took place. Around 10:45 pm on Sunday night, he returned to find his house broken into and items such as a Sony video camera, two 128 GB memory cards, one 32 GB SD card, camera batteries, a card reader, a tripod stand and half a kilo of gold, amounting to Rs 5.88 lakh, were stolen. The video camera and other such equipment had been provided to Parvez by the state information department.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Parvez said, “Among the items stolen, the memory cards contained footage of the CM’s events. Police have started investigation but no CCTV footage has been recovered.”

As per Parvez, the theft occurred between 5 pm on Saturday and 10:45 pm on Sunday. The FIR booked unknown persons under IPC sections 454 (Break in/ trespassing) 457 (Break in to commit offence) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house).

Superintendent of Police in Gandhinagar, Mayur Chavda, confirmed that an investigation has been launched in the matter but no development has come to light yet.

Two of ‘Chaddi Baniyan’ gang held for theft

Ahmedabad: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ahmedabad rural police on Tuesday arrested two persons belonging to a “Chaddi Baniyan” gang for their involvement in over 15 cases of house break in and thefts across Gujarat.

Dinesh Panada (28) and Bharatr Bariya (23), residents of Dahod, were apprehended by a team of the LCB for involvement in over 15 cases of break in and theft in Ahmedabad city and rural, Kheda, Anand, Palanpur, Mehsana and Surat. Chaddi Baniyan gangs refer to a modus operandi adopted by criminals in north India, wherein the accused wear vests and undies while committing thefts at houses. ENS

