Gandhinagar ‘honey-trapping’: Businessman abducted after befriending woman on Instagram, say cops

Police have booked a case after a 33-year-old Gandhinagar businessman was allegedly honey-trapped by a woman, abducted by men masquerading as police and kept in captivity for three days.

According to police, the victim — Mahendra Singh Sisodia — a resident of Vejalpur in Ahmedabad, had gone to Swarnim Paradise Society in Gandhinagar’s Vavol on October 25 morning to meet his friend Heena Rao, whom he had befriended via Instagram two months ago. “…soon, we exchanged numbers and started talking. She told me that her husband stays in Dubai and she lives in a society in Gandhinagar. On October 25 morning, she gave me her address and asked me to come over,” he says.

Moments after his arrival at the apartment, there was a knock on the door. “Heena asked me to hide in the other room. Two men then entered the house and started beating me up saying Heena is their sister and I was misbehaving with her. They then took my phone and wallet, and tried to throw me from the eighth floor of the building,” Mahendra further says in his complaint.

He alleged that he was forced to call his brother Tejvir Singh on the phone. “The accused men told him that they are from Gandhinagar police and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him. They kept me tied in a room for the next three days till October 28 and gave me food every morning and evening. They used to tell me that if I don’t pay the money, then they will book me under rape charges and show my formal arrest and present me in the court,” he says.

However, on October 28, around 8 pm, another man entered the room and the accused men went to the kitchen to fetch water leaving the main door open. Mahendra ran from the room and rushed out of the society with his hands tied and reached his home.

Taking cognizance, police have booked Heena Rao and unknown persons under IPC Sections 170 for pretending to hold a particular office, 323 for causing hurt, 343 for wrongful confinement, 389 for extortion, 120b for criminal conspiracy.

No accused has been held in the case so far, the police informed.