Gandhinagar hit-and-run: Man held

Ten days after a mother-daughter duo was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Gandhinagar, police have arrested an accused who was allegedly driving the Kia car which hit the victims’ scooty.

According to police, on August 29 night, Yogini Trivedi (47) and her daughter Jaimini Trivedi (20) — residents of Shahibaug in Ahmedabad, were hit by a speeding car, 200 metres from Ch 0 circle in Gandhinagar, resulting in their death.

They were returning home after visiting relatives in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Janmashtami, when they were hit by a Kia car that sped away.

According to police, Jignesh Patel, a resident of Sunrise Bungalows in Kudasan area of Gandhinagar, was arrested on Tuesday under IPC 304A for causing death by negligence and 279 for rash driving. Patel is the owner of an eatery Chatko in ‘Swagat Rainforest’ residential society in Gandhinagar.

“The accused had gone absconding with his family. On Tuesday, we received information that he has returned to his house and was arrested. He has revealed that on August 29, he was heading towards his home when he hit the scooty and fled,” said an officer of Infocity police station.