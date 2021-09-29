Gandhinagar: Father, son found dead in canal; suicide suspected

In an alleged suicide bid, police have recovered the bodies of a father and son from the Narmada canal at Dahegam in Gandhinagar Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshman Thakor (65) and Mukesh Thakor (35), residents of Baria. According to police, the father-son duo ran a vegetable retail business in Dahegam. Mukesh was unmarried and suffering from mental health issues, said the police.

They added that the duo had left their residence Sunday night without informing their family members. “After they did not return by Monday morning, the family approached the police and according to information received, the duo were seen walking towards the Narmada canal. A search operation was launched and their bodies were recovered in the evening. A case of accidental death has been registered at Dabhoda police station. We have not found any suicide note from the spot, but we believe that the father and the son took the extreme step due to financial distress and mental health issues. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police official.