scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read

Gandhinagar: ‘Decision on reopening schools for classes 6-8 after August 15’

The decision on resuming offline classes for students of classes 6 to 8 will be taken after taking a mature view of the situation post August 15.

Gandhinagar |
August 12, 2021 6:56:28 am
The Gujarat government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 after taking a mature view of the Covid-19 (Express Photo)

The Gujarat government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 after taking a mature view of the Covid-19 situation after August 15, said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama Wednesday.

He said, “The decision on resuming offline classes for students of classes 6 to 8 will be taken after taking a mature view of the situation post August 15.” Gujarat government has already reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 last month. The offline classes for Class 12 and technical and non-technical colleges resumed on July 15 whereas, for classes 9 to 11 it resumed on July 26.

Click here for more

Following this, speculations are on regarding government’s decision on possible date to resume offline classes for students of classes 6 to 8.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X