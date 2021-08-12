Gandhinagar: ‘Decision on reopening schools for classes 6-8 after August 15’

The Gujarat government will take a decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 after taking a mature view of the Covid-19 situation after August 15, said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama Wednesday.

He said, “The decision on resuming offline classes for students of classes 6 to 8 will be taken after taking a mature view of the situation post August 15.” Gujarat government has already reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 last month. The offline classes for Class 12 and technical and non-technical colleges resumed on July 15 whereas, for classes 9 to 11 it resumed on July 26.

Following this, speculations are on regarding government’s decision on possible date to resume offline classes for students of classes 6 to 8.