Gandhinagar civic body ‘postpones’ plan to name road after PM’s mother

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) Thursday deferred its decision to name a road after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraba Modi.

Hiraba, who lives with her youngest son Pankaj in Raisan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, is entering 100th year of her life on June 18. On Wednesday, Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana had written to the Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner about a decision taken to name an 80-metre road from Raisan Petrol Pump as ‘Pujya Hiraba Marg’ to inspire the future generations.

However, a day later, GMC issued a statement saying that the decision to name the road has been postponed because currently “there is no policy sanctioned by GMC for naming city roads”.

“In future, if some policy is formulated on the subject, then appropriate action will be taken on the issue,” the statement added.