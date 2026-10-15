4 dead in chemical blast at a Gandhinagar factory

AI Narration

AI NARRATION

AI Narration

This is AI Generated text to speech.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1 pm at Kovika Dyes and Intermediates, a chemical manufacturing company located in phase-4 of Chhatral GIDC.

By: Express News Service
1 min readOct 15, 2026 06:17 PM IST
Gandhinagar chemical blast at a factory has killed four peopleGandhinagar chemical blast at a factory has killed four people (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Four migrant workers lost their lives after an explosion of some sort at a manufacturing company in Kalol Taluka of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Of the four who died in the incident, at least three were from Jharkhand.

The incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1 pm at Kovika Dyes and Intermediates, a chemical manufacturing company located in phase-4 of Chhatral GIDC, while workers were pumping chemicals into a pressure vessel.

(Copy is being updated)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments