4 dead in chemical blast at a Gandhinagar factory

Four migrant workers lost their lives after an explosion of some sort at a manufacturing company in Kalol Taluka of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Of the four who died in the incident, at least three were from Jharkhand.

The incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1 pm at Kovika Dyes and Intermediates, a chemical manufacturing company located in phase-4 of Chhatral GIDC, while workers were pumping chemicals into a pressure vessel.

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