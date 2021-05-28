Gandhinagar: Man dies after state transport bus mows him down

Five of the 30 passengers travelling in the bus also received injuries, the police said.

A 51-year-old man died on Thursday night, a day after he was hit by a Gujarat state transport bus while driving his scooter. The bus driver had lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst. The bus jumped the divider and hit the scooter on the other side of the road, before falling into a pit.

The incident took place at Adalaj Trimandir intersection area of Gandhinagar as the bus was heading towards Pavagadh from Bahucharaji in Mehsana.

Five of the 30 passengers travelling in the bus also received injuries, the police said.

“The vehicle coming from Trimandir area towards Adalaj Chokdki lost control due to a tyre bust and jumped the divider and hit the scooty driver on the other side and then fell into a shallow pit. The passengers in the bus were rescued by breaking the windshield at the rear end. The driver of the bus is absconding.

“As many as five passengers who received injuries were taken to Gandhinagar civil hospital. The driver of the scooter was also taken to the same hospital. On Thursday, he was shifted to Ahmedabad civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” an official of Adalaj police station said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Kumar Dantali (51), a resident of Adalaj, who worked in a printing press. According to the police, the victim was on his way to work when the accident occurred.

“The bus has been removed from the site using a crane. Based on the complaint of the deceased victim’s family, we have booked a case of rash driving against an unknown driver of the bus,” the official said.